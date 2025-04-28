1 dead as Florida authorities declare a ‘mass casualty’ in boat crash near Clearwater bridge

Investigators search the wreckage of a Clearwater Ferry after a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person has died and at least a dozen people were injured Sunday when a boat crashed into a ferry off the Memorial Causeway Bridge and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

All of those injured were aboard the ferry. Police did not provide any information about the person who died.

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge and all patients and passengers have been removed.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a social media post that on-scene reports indicate that all 45 people on the ferry and all six people on the boat were accounted for. In an update on Monday morning, the Coast Guard said 12 people were taken to a local hospital.

Sunday was the last day of the Sugar Sand Festival, a 17-day sand sculpting festival in Clearwater Beach.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the boat that fled the scene.

“All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured,” the post said.

Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

The Coast Guard said the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press