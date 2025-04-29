U.S. doctor who worked with youth hockey teams gets 10 years in prison for sex assault

PONTIAC, Mich. — A doctor known as the “hockey doc” for his work with youth teams in the Detroit area was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday for sexual assault and other crimes involving adults and teenagers.
Victims say Zvi Levran groped them when they sought sports physicals or treatment for injuries and showered with them after workouts. One man said Levran performed oral sex during an appointment for a hip injury.
The allegations drew comparisons to another Michigan sports doctor, Larry Nassar, who is in prison for assaulting teens and young women, including Olympic gymnasts, and for possessing images of sexual exploitation of children.
“As I stand here in front of you, and I see the individual victims who were affected either directly or indirectly from my actions, it is very difficult to try and say anything for myself, and I’m not going to,” Levran, 68, said in court.
He recently pleaded no contest to 28 crimes in Oakland County, including third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A no-contest plea in Michigan is treated as a conviction at sentencing. Levran will be eligible for parole after 10 years in custody.
“The courage of the victims who came forward against Levran helped prevent this predator from abusing future victims,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said.
A 29-year-old victim told Judge Yasmine Poles that her mental health has suffered.
“It haunts me, but I just know now he has no power over me,” the woman said.
The Associated Press
Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada
If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:
- Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety.
- The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres’ website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling.
- The Ending Violence Association of Canada‘s website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits.
- Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7)
- Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7)
- Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7)
- Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7)
- Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648
- Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.