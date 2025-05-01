From Tokyo to Turin to L.A., Trump’s policies loom over May Day marches

An activist raises his clenched fist during a May Day rally in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

PARIS — French union leaders condemned the “Trumpization” of world politics, while in Italy, May Day protesters paraded a puppet of the American president through the streets of Turin.

Across continents, hundreds of thousands turned out for Thursday’s rallies marking International Workers’ Day, many united in anger over U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda -- from aggressive tariffs stoking fears of global economic turmoil to immigration crackdowns.

In the United States, organizers framed this year’s protests as a pushback against what they called a sweeping assault on labor protections, diversity initiatives and federal employees.

In Germany, union leaders warned that extended workdays and rising anti-immigrant sentiment were dismantling labor protections. In Bern, Switzerland, thousands marched behind banners denouncing fascism and war -- part of a wider backlash against the global surge of hard-right politics.

In France, protests included appearances by far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and also reflected simmering anger over U.S. military and trade influence in Europe -- a theme echoed in speeches condemning Washington’s role in global instability.

Trump-fuelled economic fears shadow Asia

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te cited new U.S. tariffs under Trump as he promoted a sweeping economic package aimed at shoring up jobs and industry. In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” threatened local industries and people’s livelihoods.

In Japan, Trump’s image loomed over the day -- quite literally -- as a truck in the Tokyo march carried a doll made to resemble him. Demonstrators there called for higher wages, gender equality, health care, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza, and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognized,” said Junko Kuramochi, a member of a mothers’ group in Tokyo.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, said he feared the rising cost of imported raw materials.

“Everybody is fighting over work, and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,” he said. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

Worries over American tariffs

Under overcast skies in Taipei, about 2,500 union members marched from the presidential office, representing sectors from fisheries to telecommunications. Protesters warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to job losses.

“This is why we hope the government can propose plans to protect the rights of laborers,” said union leader Carlos Wang. An autoworkers’ union carried a cutout car topped with a photo of Trump.

President Lai said his administration had submitted a 410 billion New Taiwan dollar ($12.8 billion) bill to support local industry and shield the economy from global shocks.

In Manila, thousands of Filipino workers rallied near the presidential palace, where police blocked access with barricades. Protesters demanded wage hikes and stronger protections for local jobs and small businesses.

In Jakarta, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addressed a cheering crowd at the National Monument Park.

“The government that I lead will work as hard as possible to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” he said.

Roughly 200,000 workers were expected to take part in May Day rallies across Southeast Asia’s largest economy, according to Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions. Their demands included wage increases, an end to outsourcing, and stronger protections for both domestic and migrant laborers.

Istanbul mayor’s arrest in focus of protests in Turkey

In Turkey, May Day served as a platform not only for labor rights but for broader calls to uphold democratic values. Tens of thousands gathered on Istanbul’s Asian shore in Kadikoy for a rally, some railing against the jailing of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

His imprisonment in March sparked the country’s largest protests in more than a decade. Authorities blocked access to central Istanbul and shut down transit lines. A law association said that more than 400 protesters were arrested before midday near Taksim Square including lawyers trying to follow the detentions.

A big rally planned in L.A.

Los Angeles is expected to host one of the world’s largest May Day events this year -- just days after Trump passed the 100-day mark of his return to office. Organizers say the protests reflect mounting frustration with policies they see as favoring tycoons over workers and corporations over communities.

While the demonstrations focus on labor rights, many also took aim at the administration’s efforts to weaken unions, reduce the federal workforce, and curb protections for immigrants. Across the country, hundreds of rallies were planned by labor unions, student groups and grassroots coalitions, echoing a broader call to prioritize public services over private profits and working families over wealthy elites.

A banner at the LA march summarized the day’s theme: “One Struggle, One Fight -- Workers Unite!”

“We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth -- an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers,” said April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 2 million workers.

------

By Thomas Adamson And Yuri Kageyama

Kageyama reported from Tokyo

Associated Press journalists Nicolas Garriga and Masha Macpherson in Paris, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Joeal Calupitan in Manila, Philippines, Andrew Wilks in Istanbul, Turkey, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sophia Tareen in Chicago and Taijing Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.