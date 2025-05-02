Prince Harry wants reconciliation with royals but is not speaking to King Charles

CTV Royal Commentator Afua Hagan discusses the impact of Prince Harry losing his appeal in his security detail case.

LONDON - Prince Harry said on Friday that he wanted reconciliation with the royal family but his father King Charles will not speak to him over a row over his security and he did not know how long the monarch, who has cancer, would live.

Hours after losing a court battle with the British government over his police protection, Harry gave an emotional interview to the BBC in which he said he did not think he would be able to bring his family back to Britain.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry said. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Harry stepped down from royal duties in March 2020 and moved to California with his American wife Meghan.

Since then, both have been highly critical of the royals and the prince is barely on speaking terms with either his father or his elder brother, heir to the throne Prince William.

In the meantime, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, although aides have been upbeat about how his treatment is progressing.

There was no immediate comment from Buckingham Palace to the prince’s interview.

Harry’s comments came after he unsuccessfully sought to overturn a decision by the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - which in 2020 decided he would not automatically receive personal police protection in Britain.

The prince told the BBC that he was “pretty gutted about the decision,” adding: “We thought it was going to go our way.”

Harry, who has previously claimed that the royal institution had sacrificed him to protect other senior members, said he believed the decision over his security had been made to exert control over him.

“I have had it described to me, once people knew about the facts, that this is an old-fashioned, good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up. And that’s what it feels like,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Muvija M, David Milliken, and Sam Tobin, editing by Alistair Smout and Sarah Young, Reuters