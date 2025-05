U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about investing in America in the Cross Hall of the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will strip Harvard University of its tax exempt status.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

Reporting by Susan Heave, Editing by Mark Potter, Reuters