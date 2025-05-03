2 women shot on college campus in Inglewood, near Los Angeles

Screengrab made from video provided by Los Angeles, law enforcement gathers outside Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, Calif., Friday, May 2, 2025, after two women were shot on the campus. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Two women were shot on the campus of a Southern California technical college Friday and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Mayor James Butts of Inglewood said the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology Campus.

Speaking on KABC-TV, Butts said the suspect was at still large. Authorities did not believe the suspect was still on campus but conducted a room-to-room search, according to the mayor.

The shooting occurred in an office at the school and officials believe it to be a workplace violence incident, according to Butts. The two women are employees of the school, and the suspect is believed to be a former employee, he said.

One of the gunshot victims was in critical condition, he said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed on the social platform X that two people were taken to the hospital.

Aerial TV video showed a heavy police presence outside the campus in Inglewood, a city southwest of Los Angeles.

The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has campuses across the country.

Its Inglewood location accommodates 500 students and offers training programs focused on aviation maintenance technology, according to its website.

It is about a mile (about 1.5 kilometers) from Los Angeles International Airport

The Associated Press