Trump says ‘highly unlikely’ U.S. ever uses military force to annex Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Vucci

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump says it is “highly unlikely” the United States would ever use military force to annex Canada.

In a wide-ranging interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press” which aired Sunday, Trump says he wouldn’t rule it out against Greenland, but says he doesn’t see it happening with Canada.

The remarks come as Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to have his first face-to-face meeting with Trump this week in Washington.

Trump also downplayed the United States’ reliance on Canadian imports, telling NBC his country doesn’t need anything of Canada’s.

The U.S. imported $412.7 billion of Canadian goods in 2024, according to the United States trade representative.

The bulk of Canada’s exports to the U.S. were energy and minerals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press