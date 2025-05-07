DNA from cigarette packet links former California Army private to 1977 murder

Jeanette Ralston, right, and Willie Eugene Sims are seen in images provided by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, California (KSBW) -- DNA from a packet of cigarettes has linked an Army private stationed at Fort Ord to a nearly 50-year-old murder, according to Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has charged 69-year-old Willie Eugene Sims with the murder of a woman he met in a San Jose bar in 1977. Sims currently resides in Ohio.

Sims is accused of strangling Jeanette Ralston, 24, from San Mateo, to death with a long-sleeve shirt on February 1, 1977. Friends of Ralston reported she was last seen leaving the Lion’s Den Bar with an unknown man just before midnight on January 31, 1977.

Ralston was found dead, wedged in the back seat of her Volkswagen Beetle in the carport area of an apartment complex near the bar, according to the district attorney’s office.

The medical examiner determined that Ralston had been strangled to death with a long-sleeved dress shirt. There was also evidence of sexual assault.

The killer allegedly attempted to set the car on fire but was unsuccessful, according to the DA’s office.

No suspects were identified in her death, and the case eventually went cold. A fingerprint found on Ralston’s cigarette pack was matched to Sims in August 2024, according to the DA’s office.

At the time, Sims was an Army private stationed at Fort Ord and had been convicted of assault with intent to murder in Monterey County.

Sims moved out of the state before his DNA could be entered into CODIS, the state’s DNA database.

Investigators from the DA’s Bureau of Investigation and the San Jose Police Department traveled to Ohio to collect Sims’ DNA.

The Crime Lab found DNA consistent with Sims on Ralston’s fingernails and the shirt used to strangle her, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Every day, forensic science grows better, and every day, criminals are closer to being caught. Cases may grow old and be forgotten by the public. We don’t forget, and we don’t give up,” Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

Sims is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. in Jefferson, Ohio, where he is awaiting extradition to California.

If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

By Ricardo Tovar, KSBW via CNN