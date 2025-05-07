World Central Kitchen halts work in Gaza as supplies run out

A boy walks on the rubble of a school used as a shelter by displaced residents that was hit twice by Israeli army strikes on Tuesday, killing more than 25 people, in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The U.S.-based World Central Kitchen charity has halted work in the Gaza Strip, saying it had run out of supplies and been prevented by Israel from bringing in aid.

“After serving more than 130 million total meals and 26 million loaves of bread over the past 18 months, World Central Kitchen no longer has the supplies to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza,” it said on Wednesday in a post on X.

Israel has faced growing international pressure to lift an aid blockade that it imposed in March after the collapse of a U.S.-backed ceasefire that had halted fighting for two months.

Israel has accused agencies including the United Nations of allowing large quantities of aid to fall into the hands of Hamas militants it accuses of seizing supplies intended for civilians and using them for its own forces.

World Central Kitchen was founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres. An April 2024 Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy killed seven aid workers. Another member was killed in an attack last November. Israel said he was a militant.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Howard Goller, Reuters