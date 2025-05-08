Carney congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his election

The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinal Robert Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV. White smoke was seen over the Vatican early this evening as the Conclave of Cardinals took just two days to elect the new Pontiff after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement congratulating Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election as pope.

“The white smoke rising above the Sistine Chapel signals the beginning of a new papacy – a moment of renewal, hope, and unity for more than a billion faithful worldwide,” the statement says.

“Canadians offer best wishes to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as he begins his papacy. At a time of profound global challenges, may his pontificate be marked by wisdom, discernment, a deep commitment to common good, and dignity of all.”

According to a 2021 population census from the federal government, 10.8 million Canadians identify as Catholic.

The prime minister ended his statement telling the pope, “Canada looks forward to working with His Holiness to build a world guided by solidarity, justice, and sustainability.”

Pope Leo XIV was elected Thursday, marking the end of a two-day conclave where 133 Cardinals voted.