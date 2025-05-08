U.S. military to start kicking out transgender troops next month, memo says: Reuters exclusive

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued internal instructions to the Pentagon to start kicking out transgender troops who do not elect to leave on their own by June 6, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hegseth’s memo illustrates how U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration intends to swiftly act to remove thousands of transgender servicemembers after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday cleared the way for a ban to take effect.

In the memo, Hegseth said active duty transgender troops could identify themselves for “voluntary separation” from the U.S. armed forces until June 6. Troops who are in the Reserves forces had until July 7.

“On conclusion of the self-identification eligibility window, the Military Departments will initiate involuntary separation processes,” the memo said.

