U.S. FAA hit by new 90-second communications outage for Newark air traffic

A control tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A facility that guides air traffic in and out of Newark airport suffered a new 90-second communications outage Friday, the second outage in two weeks and the latest in a string of equipment woes that have raised public alarm.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the telecommunications outage impacted communications and radar displays at Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control that guides aircraft in and out of Newark Liberty around 3:55 a.m. ET on Friday and lasted approximately 90 seconds.

The New York Times reported an air traffic controller discussed the outage with the pilot of a FedEx aircraft, citing a recording of air traffic control communications with pilots and saying “our scopes just went black again.”

The latest incident highlights the air traffic control network’s aging infrastructure and comes a day after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy proposed spending billions of dollars to fix it over the next three to four years.

The FAA said Wednesday it was taking immediate steps to address ongoing problems that have disrupted hundreds of flights at Newark since April 28 especially from United Airlines UAL.O, the largest carrier at the airport located just outside New York City.

United said on Friday the FAA outage impacted its Newark operation but did not elaborate. It has sharply cut flights nd wants the FAA to impose new limitations on Newark flights to address ongoing delays.

“Decades of failing to properly invest in the system has prevented good-faith efforts to make technology upgrades and bolster the staffing of our nation’s hard-working air traffic controllers,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a Fox News op-ed Friday.

The FAA said it is increasing air traffic controller staffing, adding three new, high-bandwidth telecommunications connections and deploying a temporary backup system to the Philadelphia TRACON during the switch to a more reliable fiber-optic network.

Duffy said Thursday that the FAA had two redundant lines and “both are up and working now” at Philadelphia.

The FAA did not immediately answer why the backup did not prevent Friday’s incident.

Newark has been hit by runway construction, FAA equipment outages and air traffic control staffing shortages that prompted urgent calls from lawmakers for investigations and new funding.

FlightAware said there were nearly 300 flights delayed and 135 canceled.

Duffy said Thursday controllers overseeing planes at the busy airport lost contact with aircraft on April 28 for 30 to 90 seconds, an incident that raised serious alarm.

The FAA last year relocated control of the Newark airspace to Philadelphia to address staffing and congested New York City area traffic.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo and Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Reuters