Trump and Pakistan minister say India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire

Indian police personnel inspect an object suspected to be parts of a projectile intercepted by the Indian Army at Nahlan village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, India, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo)

ISLAMABAD — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a fourth day of strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister also said both countries had agreed to a ceasefire “with immediate effect.”

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement came on a day when fears that the countries’ nuclear arsenals might come into play spiked as the Pakistan military said a top military and civil body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But the Pakistani defense minister later said no such meeting was scheduled.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness for now to take a step back following the day’s exchanges, while the civilian death toll on both sides of the border mounted to 66.

