Arizona firefighters caught on video rescuing a kitten from a storm drain

Chandler Fire crews rescued a kitten trapped in a sewer drain. Thanks to Firefighters Riley, the kitten is safe and sound.

Arizona Firefighters were seen celebrating after they rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain in a video posted to Instagram by the Chandler Fire Department.

Released Saturday, the video shows a firefighter named Riley hoisting the kitten with a rope in what looks like a parking lot, as the other firefighters root for him.

There’s a big celebration when the kitten makes it out of the drain and the firefighters are recorded cheering with joy.

“Big hearts in action! E282 rescued a tiny kitten stuck in a sewer drain,” the post reads.

“Thanks to the crew and Firefighter Riley, we are thrilled to share that the kitten is safe.”

The department says the rescued kitten has now been adopted and has been named after its savior.

“Sometimes, the smallest saves make the biggest impact. Great work, E282!”