Progressive influencer tells of detention at U.S. airport

Travellers check their phone as they wait on an airport train to the international terminal at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on March 21, 2025. (Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo)

A high-profile left-wing influencer and political commentator said Monday he was detained for hours by U.S. border officials and interrogated about his political views.

U.S. citizen Hasan Piker -- who has millions of followers on YouTube, Twitch and X, and been outspoken in his criticism of Israel -- says he was held at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for over two hours on Sunday.

He spoke out as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is facing growing criticism over claims of punitive action taken by federal agents against U.S. citizens and legal residents for merely voicing progressive opinions.

Pike said his exchanges with officials were largely cordial but an officer asked his views on Trump and whether he has been in contact with militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

“He’s like, ‘Do you talk about Trump?’ And that was the first time where I was like, ‘What is this question?’” Piker said on a video posted to his YouTube account.

“I literally straight up told him. I was like, ‘Why are you asking me this... what does this have to do with anything?’”

Piker says he told the official: “I don’t like Trump. Like, what are you going to do? It’s protected by the First Amendment.”

The Turkish-American 33-year-old was born in New Jersey, and has hosted U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on his platform in the past.

Department of Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin responded Monday denying that Piker’s political beliefs triggered the secondary screening, according to media reports.

“Upon entering the country, this individual was referred for further inspection -- a routine, lawful process that occurs daily, and can apply for any traveller. Once his inspection was complete, he was promptly released,” McLaughlin told US media.

Piker maintains that his online content has never broken the law and only engaged in speech protected by the U.S. Constitution.

“The reason for why they’re doing that is, I think, to try to create an environment of fear, to try to get people like myself -- or at least like others that would be in my shoes that don’t have that same level of security -- to shut... up,” he added.

Advocacy group Defending Rights & Dissent said it was “deeply disturbed” by the notion of border officials stopping political commentators to interrogate them about constitutionally protected speech.

“Such an abuse of power is an affront to press freedom,” it said.