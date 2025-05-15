JD Vance to attend Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass, his office says

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance speaks Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Vice-President JD Vance will lead a U.S. delegation to attend the inaugural Mass on Sunday of Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S. pontiff, who was critical of President Donald Trump and Vance before taking leadership of the global Roman Catholic Church.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who like Vance is Catholic, will join Vance, the vice president’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago native, was elected by Catholic cardinals a week ago to succeed Pope Francis, who died on April 21 aged 88.

While a cardinal, Leo issued several disapproving posts about the Republican leaders’ policies on his X account, reflecting his concern about migrants. The Vatican has not confirmed or denied that the posts were authentic.

White House officials have not commented on the criticisms.

Vance, who had clashed with Pope Francis over the Trump administration’s policies, met with the late pontiff briefly on Easter Sunday, the day before he died.

Pope Francis was a champion of the poor and of immigrants who also criticized the Trump administration. Vance played down those differences after his meeting with Francis, but they were substantial. Francis had called Trump’s plan to deport millions of migrants a “disgrace.”

In February, Prevost reposted an article headlined, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

Prevost’s critical posts triggered a backlash from Trump’s most die-hard conservative supporters after he was elected pope, including activist Laura Loomer, who wrote on X: “He is anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open Borders, and a total Marxist like Pope Francis.”

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, said last week he was sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians would pray for Leo’s success.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Frances Kerry, Reuters