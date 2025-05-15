Trump says Qatar will invest US$10 billion in American airbase

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump during an official welcoming ceremony at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DOHA, Qatar - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Qatar will invest US$10 billion in coming years in the Al Udeid Air Base southwest of the country’s capital Doha, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East.

In a speech to U.S. troops at the base during his tour of the Gulf, Trump also said Qatari defence purchases signed on Wednesday are worth $42 billion.

Trump will later head to the United Arab Emirates, where leaders are seeking U.S. help to make the wealthy Gulf nation a global leader in artificial intelligence.

The U.S. has a preliminary agreement with the UAE to allow it to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips a year, starting this year, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The deal would boost the UAE’s construction of data centres vital to developing artificial intelligence models. But the agreement has provoked national security concerns among sectors of the U.S. government, and the terms could change, sources said.

A string of business agreements has been inked during Trump’s four-day swing through the Gulf region, including a deal for Qatar Airways to purchase up to 210 Boeing widebody jets, a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the U.S. and $142 billion in U.S. arms sales to the kingdom.

The trip has also brought a flurry of diplomacy. Trump made a surprise announcement on Tuesday that the U.S. will remove longstanding sanctions on Syria and subsequently met with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

He urged Sharaa to establish ties with Syria’s longtime foe Israel.

In Abu Dhabi, Trump will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other leaders.

AI is likely to be a focus of the final leg of Trump’s trip.

Former president Joe Biden’s administration had imposed strict oversight of exports of U.S. AI chips to the Middle East and other regions. Among the Biden administration’s fears were that the prized semiconductors would be diverted to China and buttress Beijing’s military strength.

Trump has made improving ties with some Gulf countries a key goal of his administration. If all the proposed chip deals in Gulf states, and the UAE in particular, come together, the region would become a third power centre in global AI competition after the United States and China.

Trump had dangled the possibility of making a side trip to Turkiye to join Russia-Ukraine talks before returning to Washington, but a U.S. official said on Wednesday that the president would not make that stop.

By Gram Slattery, Andrew Mills and Federico Maccioni

(By Gram Slattery and Andrew Mills in Doha and Federico Maccioni, Nayera Abdallah and Tala Ramadan in Dubai; Additional reporting by Yousef Saba, Karen Freifeld and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Osterman)