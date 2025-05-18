German police search for man who attacked and injured several people outside a bar

Police and forensic investigators are on the scene following an attack in the western city of Bielefeld, Germany, Sunday May 18, 2025. (Christian M'ller/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — German police were searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people in the western city of Bielefeld early on Sunday.

Police said three victims suffered serious injuries and were being treated in different hospitals after the unknown suspect attacked revelers in front of a bar in the city center with a sharp object and then fled the scene.

They later said that they could not rule out that more people were injured in the attack.

German news agency dpa reported that the revelers were soccer fans from a local team who defended themselves against the attacker before he fled. The city’s Arminia Bielefeld soccer club won its match on Saturday, and with it became 3rd division champions.

According to the police, the attacker was probably also injured in the face.

Bielefeld police said in a statement that they found several knives at the scene of the attack and that they have activated a witness hotline asking people to upload videos and photos of the attack. They warned anyone who sees the suspect to keep a distance and call emergency services as the man may be armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press