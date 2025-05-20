Canada, U.K., France warn of concrete actions against Israel over military expansion

Canada, the U.K., and France have warned they will act, including targeted sanctions, if Israel doesn't stop renewed military action in Gaza.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Canada, the United Kingdom and France issued a forceful condemnation of Israel’s expansion of military operations and other actions in Gaza and the West Bank, threatening in a joint statement Monday to take concrete actions, including sanctions.

The statement issued by the countries’ three Prime Ministers called Sunday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza “wholly inadequate” and said the level of human suffering is “intolerable.”

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions,” the statement said. “If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The statement said the three countries have always supported Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism and said Israel suffered a “heinous” attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, but called the proposed escalation disproportionate. It called on Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages seized during the attack.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Eden Bar Tal said the country accepted United States special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff’s proposal for ceasefire and the release of the hostages over the weekend, but alleged Hamas rejected it. Tal said that forced Israel to resume it’s military action.

Israel launched a new wave of air and ground operations across Gaza over the weekend, saying it will pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages from the Oct. 7 attack. The army ordered the evacuation of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel plans on “taking control of all of Gaza.” He has said Israel will also encourage what he describes as the voluntary emigration to other countries. Palestinians have rejected the suggestion.

Monday’s statement from Canada and its allies starkly criticized “any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank” and condemned “the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate.”

“Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians,” the statement reads. “We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.”

The trilateral statement was issued hours after five trucks carrying baby food and other aid entered Gaza. The United Nations called it a “welcome development” but said far more aid is needed.

Food security experts last week warned of famine after Israel blocked aid from entering Gaza for more than two months. Israel acknowledged pressure from allies led to the decision to allow in a basic amount of food.

Foreign ministers from the three countries -- along with Australia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and representatives from the European Union -- also released a joint statement Monday calling on Israel to restore the flow of help and supplies.

“As humanitarian donors, we have two straightforward messages for the Government of Israel: allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately and enable the U.N. and humanitarian organizations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity,” the statement said.

The foreign ministers criticized a plan from Israel and the United States to impose a new aid system, which forgoes usual operations led by the UN and independent relief groups. They say it will undermine the independence of the UN and “links humanitarian aid to political and military objectives.”

A social media post from newly minted Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand did not mention Israel. The post said there is an urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the resumption of life-saving humanitarian aid for civilians and a two-state solution. It also said Hamas has to release all hostages, lay down its weapons and have no role in Gaza.

A statement from Noah Shack, the interim president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said the statement from Canada, the U.K. and France “undermines” a statement Carney made to Issac Herzog, Israel’s president, when in Rome over the weekend. A readout from Carney’s office said he and Herzog “agreed that Hamas must lay down its weapons and have no future role in the governance of Gaza.”

“Today’s statement undermines that position and gives Hamas incentive to continue rejecting a negotiated agreement,” Shack wrote.

Written by Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington, with files from The Associated Press.