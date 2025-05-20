Defeated Romania nationalist candidate asks court to annul elections

Presidential candidate George Simion speaks to media after polls closed for the second round of the country's presidential election redo in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

George Simion, the nationalist candidate who lost Romania’s presidential election, said Tuesday he was asking the constitutional court to cancel the vote, alleging interference.

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, a pro-EU centrist, won almost 54 percent of the vote to beat Simion, leader of the far-right AUR party and a fan of US President Donald Trump.

Once the votes in Sunday’s race were counted, Simion conceded defeat, congratulating Dan on his win.

But in an about-turn Tuesday, he announced his decision to contest the results.

“I officially ask (the) Constitutional Court to annul Romanian presidential elections,” he posted on X, citing “external interferences by state and non-state actors” -- and including in the message flag icons for France and Moldova.

Neither those countries “nor anyone else has the right to interfere in the elections of another state,” he said, calling the election a “farce”.

Online, supporters have been posting numerous comments blaming “the system” for “stealing” Simion’s victory.

Simion said on Tuesday he congratulated Dan, “considering the figures from the polling stations”.

“I never want to see bloodshed in our country that would justify chaos,” he said.

He has repeatedly alleged electoral fraud, without giving any evidence.

France’s foreign intelligence service on Monday rejected claims from Telegram founder Pavel Durov that its chief had requested the tech mogul to ban pro-conservative Romanian accounts from the platform ahead of the election.

Last year’s annulled vote

The ballot came five months after Romania’s constitutional court annulled an election over allegations of Russian interference and massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was not allowed to stand again.

Tens of thousands have protested the vote annulment, with top US officials also criticising it.

For the May vote, both Dan, 55, and Simion, 38, campaigned on platforms of change, tapping into voter frustration with a political class widely deemed corrupt.

Unlike the pro-Brussels Dan, an independent who promised an “honest” Romania, Simion slammed the EU’s “absurd policies” and vowed to stop aid to war-torn Ukraine, which neighbours NATO member Romania.

Romania’s president appoints key posts, such as the prime minister, and has significant sway in foreign policy, including representing the country at NATO and EU summits.

Turnout was close to 65 percent -- a high for the country -- compared to 53 percent for the May 4 first round, in which Simion secured most votes.

The election turmoil has increased economic uncertainty in the EU’s most indebted country, which is grappling with high inflation.