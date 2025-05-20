Israeli politician slammed for saying country should not ‘kill babies for a hobby’

Displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the area, on Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Jerusalem — Israeli government and opposition leaders condemned on Tuesday a left-wing politician, Yair Golan, after he said in a radio interview that “a sane country... does not kill babies for a hobby.”

“Israel is on the path to becoming a pariah state among the nations -– like the South Africa of old –- if it does not return to behaving like a sane country,” said Golan, chairman of Israel’s Democrats party.

“A sane country does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies for a hobby, and does not set goals involving the expulsion of populations,” he told Israel’s Kan public radio.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Golan, a former major general in the military, of “wild incitement” against Israeli troops and of “echoing the most despicable anti-Semitic blood libels against the (Israeli army) and the State of Israel.”

Golan also drew condemnation from government critics, with opposition leader Yair Lapid saying in a post on X: “Our fighters are heroes and are defending our lives. The statement that they kill children as a hobby is incorrect and is a gift to our enemies.”

הלוחמים שלנו הם גיבורים ומגינים על חיינו. האמירה לפיה הם הורגים תינוקות כתחביב היא שגויה והיא מתנה לאויבינו. אני מגבה את צה״ל ולוחמיו ומגנה את האמירה — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) May 20, 2025

Education Minister Yoav Kisch, of Netanyahu’s party, called for an investigation for incitement into Golan, whose party is a coalition of several left-wing factions.

“Golan is not a member of Knesset and does not have immunity. I expect the attorney general to immediately open an investigation against him for incitement,” Kisch said on X.

תתבייש לך, יאיר גולן.



השמצות כאלה על מדינת ישראל נשמעות רק מפי אויבנו הגרועים ביותר.



להאשים את לוחמינו הגיבורים, שמסכנים את נפשם עבור המדינה, ברצח תינוקות זו לא ביקורת. זו עלילת דם והסתה חמורה.



גולן אינו חבר כנסת ואין לו חסינות, אני מצפה מהיועצת המשפטית לממשלה לפתוח נגדו… — יואב קיש Yoav Kisch (@YoavKisch) May 20, 2025

Military chief Eyal Zamir in a statement condemned remarks that cast doubt on the “morality” of the army’s actions and of its troops.

Responding to criticism, Golan said on X that he was trying to sound the alarm on the direction he believed Israel was headed.

The government’s war plans are “the realization of the fantasies of (Itamar) Ben Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich,” Golan said, referring to two far-right ministers.

“If we allow them to realize them, we will become a pariah state,” the left-wing politician said.

את השיטה של גנץ להתחנף לנתניהו, סמוטריץ ובן גביר כבר ניסינו - והיא נכשלה.



הכוונה בדבריי הייתה ברורה: המלחמה הזו היא מימוש הפנטזיות של בן גביר וסמוטריץ. ואם ניתן להם לממש אותן, נהפוך למדינה מוקצית.



הגיע הזמן שיהיה לנו עמוד שדרה מפלדה מחושלת - עלינו לעמוד על הערכים שלנו כמדינה… — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) May 20, 2025

Golan is a vocal opponent of Netanyahu’s government and its policies.

In November 2024, he accused Netanyahu of putting his own political interests before the country’s following a decision to dismiss defence minister Yoav Gallant.

AFP