IDF fires warning shots as diplomatic tour visits West Bank

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

OTTAWA — The Israel Defense Forces says it “regrets the inconvenience caused” by warning shots it fired as diplomats toured the West Bank city of Jenin.

International media reports say that a Canadian was part of this tour.

Global Affairs Canada has not said yet whether Canadian officials were present.

The IDF statement says that the tour group “deviated” from its approved route and soldiers fired warning shots to get it to move away from an area they were not permitted to visit.

Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s foreign minister, says the situation is unacceptable and Israel’s ambassador to France is being summoned to explain it.

The IDF says it has launched an inquiry into what happened and will speak with the affected diplomats to update them on its findings.

Article by David Baxter.

With files from Kelly Malone in Washington.