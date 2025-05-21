Stellantis invests $388 million in Metro Detroit Megahub to enhance service

Stellantis has confirmed it will invest $388 million for a new Metro Detroit Megahub location in Van Buren Township, Mich.

The company said this is to further advance efficiency and sustainability of its Mopar service parts distribution network. The new facility is expected to open in 2027.

“Our customers count on us to deliver the right part, at the right time, every time,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Mopar North America.

“With the Metro Detroit Megahub, we’re building a faster, smarter, and more reliable parts distribution network that puts their needs first. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, while also creating a modern, high-tech workplace for employees.

A feature of the Megahub will be AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system. It uses robots that navigate tracks above storage bins, grabbing parts and delivering them as they are needed. AutoStore will help speed up the process in the facility, while maximizing storage and giving more accurate delivery times for customers and dealers.

Stellantis recently sold its Michigan parts distribution centre in Center Line and Marysville, and one in Milwaukee, Wis. Operations will continue under a sale-leaseback agreement, giving service until the Metro Detroit Megahub and Warren Sherwood e-coat upfitting facility are finished.

Staff from the Center Line, Warren, Warren Sherwood, and Milwaukee parts distribution centres will be part of the Megahub’s workforce.