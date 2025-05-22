Israel ambassador meets Canadian officials after what Carney calls ‘unacceptable’ West Bank warning shots

Israel Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed is seen in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Iddo Moed, Israeli ambassador to Canada, met with Canadian officials after being summoned to explain why Israel’s military fired warning shots near a diplomatic tour in the West Bank on Wednesday.

The delegation included four Canadians, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand confirmed on X. She said she expects “a full investigation and accountability.”

In a press conference on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney called the situation “totally unacceptable.”

Video of the incident shows a group of people, some of whom were wearing suits, stationed near a large yellow fence in Jenin, the location of a large refugee camp in the West Bank. Several shots can be heard, pushing the delegation and others who appear to be journalists to flee.

Jenin warning shots Israeli tanks are deployed during an ongoing army operation in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

In a statement published soon after, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explained why it fired the warning shots.

“During the coordination of the entry, the delegation members were given an approved route to follow given their presence in an active combat zone,” the IDF wrote in Hebrew.

“According to an initial investigation, the delegation deviated from the route and arrived in an area where it was prohibited from staying. An IDF force operating at the point fired a warning shot.”

The IDF wrote that it later “became clear that it was a diplomatic delegation,” and it “regrets the inconvenience caused.”

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign affairs ministry condemned the episode and called on the diplomats’ home countries “to take a clear and resolute stance against this egregious violation.”

