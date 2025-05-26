Constant work interruptions can hurt productivity. Here’s an expert’s advice

A Microsoft study found that people are interrupted 275 times once every two minutes during work hours each day. (Pexels)

Technology is helping people get work done more efficiently, but having constant interruptions during the day can hurt productivity, says a human resources organizational behaviour expert.

“I think we just have to be very cognizant about using technology,” said Margaret Yap, associate professor at the department of HR management and organizational behaviour at Toronto Metropolitan University in Toronto, in a Zoom interview with CTVNews.ca on Monday.

“We should use technology to our benefit to help us do our work and try to mitigate the negative consequences.”

Work interruptions can be frequent; a new Microsoft report found that employees are interrupted by a meeting, email or chat an average of 275 times once every two minutes during work hours each day.

Interruptions also include smartphone app notifications, phone calls and in-person conversations.

Technology has been more beneficial for workers and companies than harmful, Yap said.

At the same time, it’s important to respect people’s time and not expect “instant responses” unless it’s urgent, she added.

She suggests scheduling time to meet people when they’re available and setting aside a few hours, for instance, to focus on work without interruptions such as emails and messages.

“I think we as humans, as workers and managers, we should know how to use (technology),” Yap said, noting that the interruptions can prevent people from doing work, affect the quality of work and create stress.

“Technology allows us to do a lot of things that we couldn’t have done before, but we still have to be the drivers to make sure that we are using technology to help us and not to hinder our productivity and creativity.”