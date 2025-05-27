Argentina announces first peso-denominated debt sale in nearly a decade

A currency exchange house in Buenos Aires on April 14, after Javier Milei eased currency controls in Argentina.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina on Monday unveiled the first sale of peso-denominated debt in nearly a decade in a high-stakes test of international investor confidence under budget-slashing President Javier Milei.

The auction Wednesday will be for a maximum US$1 billion, the government said, as the South American country seeks to boost foreign reserves to meet International Monetary Fund loan requirements.

The “BONTE” will be a fixed-rate treasury bond in pesos, but can be purchased in dollars and matures in May 2030.

“Argentina regains access to international markets to refinance capital debt in local currency,” Economy Minister Luis Caputo wrote on X.

Last month, Argentina received an initial $12 billion from a new $20 billion loan agreed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The injection from the IMF and others is crucial for replenishing Argentina’s meager foreign reserves, reviving growth and tackling inflation -- a key focus for self-styled “anarcho-capitalist” President Milei.