Escape of ex-police chief known as ‘Devil in the Ozarks’ has Arkansas residents on edge

CORRECTS SOURCE This image provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows Grant Hardin, a former police chief and convicted killer, escaping the North Central Unit prison wearing a disguise in Calico Rock, Ark. (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)

As law officers search Arkansas’ rugged Ozark Mountains for a former police chief and convicted killer who escaped prison this weekend, the sister of one of his victims is on edge.

Grant Hardin, the former police chief in the small town of Gateway near the Arkansas-Missouri border, was serving lengthy sentences for murder and rape and became known as the “Devil in the Ozarks.”

Hardin escaped Sunday from the North Central Unit — a medium-security prison also known as the Calico Rock prison — by disguising himself and wearing a “makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement,” state prison officials said in a statement.

“That was not a standard inmate uniform, not a standard correctional uniform,” said Rand Champion, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Corrections. “There’s nothing inside the prison that looks like that, so that’s one of the challenges we’re going through to find out what that was and how he was able to get that or manufacture it.”

Hardin’s escape comes just weeks after 10 men fled a New Orleans jail by going through a hole behind a toilet. Eight of those fugitives have since been captured.

Cheryl Tillman, whose brother James Appleton was killed by Hardin in 2017, said she and other relatives are alarmed by Hardin’s escape since they were witnesses in his court proceedings.

“We were there at his trial when all that went down, and he seen us there, he knows,” she told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Authorities are using canines, drones and helicopters to search the rugged northern Arkansas terrain, Champion said.

“Everything we’ve got, we’re using,” he said.

The search area has expanded as the hours have gone on, though Champion didn’t discuss exact details of the search area.

“Where this facility is located, the topography does provide challenges,” he said. “At the same time, it kind of limits where he is able to get.”

“It’s called Calico Rock for a reason, because it’s very rocky,” he added.

Complicating the search effort is the heavy rain that’s fallen in recent days in the area, he said. “You take that rain and combine it with the terrain, and it makes for a tough situation.”

Hardin’s escape into a rural part of the state isn’t necessarily an advantage, according to Craig Caine, a retired inspector with the U.S. Marshals who has handled many cases involving escaped prisoners throughout his nearly 30-year career with federal law enforcement.

“At some point in time, he’s going to run out of provisions,” said Caine.

“In more rural areas, most people know one another,” Caine said, making it more likely that someone will identify Hardin and turn him in. “In that aspect, it could be detrimental to him.”

Although Caine isn’t involved with the search for Hardin, he said investigators are likely poring over old court documents in Hardin’s cases and tracking people who might be helping him.

Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton urged residents to lock their homes and vehicles and call 911 if they notice anything suspicious. Other sheriffs also issued similar warnings about Hardin, who was the focus of a 2023 documentary, “Devil in the Ozarks.”

Gateway, the town of about 450 people where Hardin briefly was the police chief in 2016, is in the same large county as the headquarters of retail giant Walmart in Bentonville. But Gateway and the northeast part of the county is far more rural and remote than Bentonville. The landscape only gets more rugged to the east, into the heart of the Ozarks and the Buffalo National River, toward Izard County where the escape happened.

Tillman said she wasn’t surprised when she heard that Hardin had escaped. But the news suddenly added fresh pain for her and other family members after dealing with the grief from the killing.

“He’s just an evil man,” she said. “He is no good for society.”

Hardin pleaded guilty in October 2017 to first-degree murder for fatally shooting Appleton, 59. Appleton worked for the Gateway water department when he was shot in the head on Feb. 23, 2017, near Garfield. Police found Appleton’s body inside a car.

Investigators at the time did not release a motive for the killing and Hardin was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He is also serving 50 years in prison for the 1997 rape of an elementary school teacher in Rogers north of Fayetteville.

Hardin had been held in the Calico Rock prison since 2017. The facility has a capacity of about 800 inmates, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

