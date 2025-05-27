Ireland moves to ban trade with Israeli-occupied territories

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DUBLIN, Ireland — The Irish government approved Tuesday the drafting of a bill to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements considered illegal under international law, an unprecedented move for a European Union member.

The move comes after the International Court of Justice last year said Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip was illegal under international law, in an advisory opinion the Irish government said guided its decision.

“The government has agreed to advance legislation prohibiting trade in goods with illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory... It is the government’s view that this is an obligation under international law,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP.

Before the cabinet decision, Foreign Minister Simon Harris told reporters he hoped other EU countries would follow Ireland’s lead.