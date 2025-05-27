Afua Hagan: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Canada a masterclass in ‘soft power’

King Charles says Canada faces a pivotal moment as global trade and key partnerships evolve with economic change ahead.

Since his accession to the throne, King Charles III and Queen Camilla have made their first official visit to Canada – a tightly choreographed two-day tour that may prove to be one of the most consequential royal visits in recent memory.

While the itinerary was filled with the familiar pomp of public engagements and ceremonial duties, the visit also revealed the monarchy’s enduring role in Canada – not only as a symbolic institution, but as a subtle practitioner of soft power on the global stage.

King Charles’ visit to Canada means much more than just ceremonial display. His royal presence comes at a crucial moment in North American geopolitics and highlights deeper diplomatic ties between longtime allies.

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet people King Charles and Queen Camilla greet people as they walk towards Rideau Hall after taking part in a tree planting ceremony in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The timing of this royal visit holds special significance for Canada, especially with American President Donald Trump’s concerning comments about U.S. annexation of Canada.

This moment stands out in history as only the third time a reigning monarch will deliver the speech from the throne in Canada. Queen Elizabeth II previously gave these addresses in 1957 and 1977.

Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted how this visit reinforces Canada’s unique identity and its historic connection with the U.K.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney share a laugh with King Charles Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney share a laugh with King Charles as he and Queen Camilla arrive at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa for a royal visit, on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The King and Queen’s arrival at Rideau Hall drew enthusiastic crowds who spontaneously burst into God Save the King and O Canada. A 25-member honour guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons welcomed the royal couple, with King Charles serving as their colonel-in-chief.

This is the 20th visit to Canada for King Charles, but his first as monarch. According to Carolyn Harris, Royal Historian and Commentator, this too holds significance.

“King Charles III’s first visit to Canada as monarch is focused on his duties as a constitutional monarch, delivering the speech from the throne at the opening of Parliament,” Harris said. “As Prince of Wales, the future King Charles’s royal visits to Canada certainly included official ceremonies where he represented his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but there was also more time devoted to Prince Charles’s philanthropy in Canada and his personal interests, including spending time in the outdoors hiking, skiing and even under ice diving in the arctic in 1975.”

But this time, his visit was much more significant – and historic.

The visit went with much pomp and pageantry and little drama, but it was the smaller heartfelt moments that left a strong impression on Canadians.

At Rideau Hall, King Charles and Queen Camilla came across three women – Carol Shipley, Monique Guilbault, and Barbara Warmegent. These women, as young girls, had witnessed Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation back in 1953. It was a warm and emotional meeting that reflected the long-lasting bond the crown shares with Canadians across generations.

King Charles meets with three women in Rideau Hall King Charles III meets with 100-year-old Betty Sinnett (second from left), and 89-year-olds Carol Shipley (centre) and Monique Guilbault (centre right) during a tree planting ceremony in Rideau Hall in Ottawa on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

In an event that many may have missed, Queen Camilla joined His Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council for Canada. It highlighted her growing part in Commonwealth leadership and pointed to how royal responsibilities are shifting in today’s world.

More significantly, King Charles met with leaders from Canada’s Indigenous groups. He spoke with Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak from the Assembly of First Nations and President Victoria Pruden from the Métis National Council. These conversations reinforced the crown’s dedication to reconciliation. This bond, which dates back before Confederation, remains important in both constitutional and emotional terms.

National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and King Charles National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak shows King Charles an original treaty medal given to her ancestor during the signing of Treaty 2, as he arrives at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa for a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Indigenous relationships remain a key priority throughout Charles’s reign. His dedication to Indigenous reconciliation and environmental stewardship was clear in this his 20th visit to Canada.

Ahead of a meeting with King Charles in Ottawa on Monday, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak stated: “Colonialism has always infringed on First Peoples and I think we have to reset that relationship and find a new way and find a way to respect each other more.”

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon previously observed that “the King understands the importance of walking the path of reconciliation with Canada and Indigenous peoples.” The King has previously expressed his deep personal sorrow for the suffering of Indigenous communities during colonial times and his need to focus on concrete steps towards reconciliation.

This visit was a masterclass in soft power – the ability to influence through culture, symbolism, and human connection rather than through economic or military might.

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined events like a farmers’ market in Ottawa and met locals. They showed how the monarchy acts as a link between long-standing traditions and modern-day life. Their engagements were less about flashy attention or big news and more about offering a sense of stability, diplomacy, and comfort during a challenging period.

This soft power is key in strengthening ties between the monarch and nations – as royal visits have done in the past.

“In 1939, the historic tour of Canada by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) strengthened Anglo-Canadian (and Anglo-American) relations on the eve of the Second World War,” Carolyn Harris said. “Queen Elizabeth II was present for key moments in Canadian history including the opening of the St. Lawrence seaway in 1959, the centennial of confederation in 1969 and the patriation of the constitution in 1982. The monarch and senior members of the Royal Family have been involved in the reconciliation process with indigenous peoples. The future King Charles III acknowledged the pain of residential school survivors during his most recent visit to Canada in 2022.”

For some, the monarchy may still appear an outdated institution. But King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit demonstrated just how relevant – and powerful – it remains. Not through edicts or ultimatums, but through presence, symbolism, and emotional resonance.

In a world where influence often comes with a price tag or a power play, the crown’s greatest currency remains its ability to connect, to unify, and – when needed most – to remind nations like Canada of their enduring strength.