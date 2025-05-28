5 people die when boat carrying migrants capsizes while arriving to Spain’s Canary Islands

Scientists walk near the crater at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain on Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Saul Santos)

MADRID — Spanish emergency services say five people died when a small boat carrying migrants capsized while arriving to port at one of Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday.

Spain’s maritime rescue service, which located the boat some six miles (9.6 kilometres) from shore, said the boat tipped over as rescuers started removing minors as it arrived at a dock on the island of El Hierro.

The movement of people on the boat caused it to tip and then turn over, dumping the occupants into the water, the service said.

At least two of the dead were women, the service said.

Local media reports said the small boat appeared to be packed with over 100 people. Spanish rescuers and members of the Red Cross pulled people out of the water.

The Spanish archipelago located off Africa’s western coast has for years been a main route for migrants who risk their lives in dinghies and rubber boats unfit for long journeys in the open sea. Thousands have been known to die on the way to European territory.

Nearly 47,000 people who made the crossing last year reached the archipelago, surpassing previous records for a second time. Most were citizens of Mali, Senegal and Morocco, with many boarding boats to Spain from the coast of Mauritania.

The Associated Press