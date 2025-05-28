Richard Berthelsen: The King’s speech from the throne is a tonic for anxious times

The symbolism behind having King Charles deliver Canada's speech from the throne was meant to clearly signal the country's sovereignty. Joy Malbon has more.

CTV News royal commentator Richard Berthelsen has served four governors general and lieutenant governors, and has helped organize royal visits since 1978.

As the King concluded reading the throne speech, it was a line borrowed from our national anthem which brought the dignitaries in the Senate and those listening across the country to stand and cheer: “The True North is indeed strong and free!”

In Tuesday’s speech of over 2,000 words, there was the expected number of policy proposals from the Liberal government — points which will debated in the coming days. But what the Canadian audience wanted to hear most was fulsome support for our independence and sovereignty.

The King, who also wears the Crown in 14 other Commonwealth realms, navigated the tricky diplomacy which has been created and connected to his domestic audience with a line from their anthem Canadians have been singing in louder voice in recent months, given the threats to our economy and nationhood. It is also the phrase which is painted on the fuselage of the RCAF aircraft which flew him to Canada and back home: “The True North Strong and Free!”

King Charles and Queen Camilla King Charles, right, and Queen Camilla board a Government of Canada aircraft at the Ottawa International Airport following an official visit in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The opening of Parliament in Canada draws together the Crown, the Senate and House of Commons, the judiciary as well as political figures and prominent citizens from across the country in a time-honoured ceremony. Only the King or his representatives can “declare the causes for summoning Parliament” by reading the speech from the throne before business begins.

While the speech is drafted by the prime minister, ministers, their staff and civil servants, it is delivered by the crown. The speech is also one of the few public statements delivered by the crown personally that steps into the policy or political realm in which the King (or Governor General) speaks for the government of the day.

But in 2025, the King was speaking directly to Canadians, as they have been looking to hear what he would say in this challenging time. There is no doubt that the speech also had an international audience, particularly in Washington D.C., that only the King’s presence could command.

Canada Throne Speech Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks with King Charles ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The drafters of these speeches usually invite the King or Governor General to add three or four hundred words at the beginning or the end, and His Majesty’s pen appears evident in several paragraphs at the top and on the tail of the speech.

Some of these telling contributions follow (emphasis is mine):

“It is with a sense of deep pride and pleasure that my wife and I join you here today, as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity, and hope."

At the start, the King acknowledged the renewed sense of national pride and unity which has resulted from the unwelcome proposals for annexation from the south.

“This year, we mark the 80th anniversary of V-E Day and V-J Day. On Juno Beach, at Dieppe, on the Somme, at Beaumont-Hamel, at Ypres, and on Vimy Ridge… At those places, and many others, forever etched into our memories, Canadians fought and died alongside our closest allies ."

This paragraph emphasizes the long relationship of the King with Canada and reminds the listener of the role of Canada in times of war and peace, with our allies like the U.S., as well as our national characteristics.

“Today, I see representatives from every part of Canada – from St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to Victoria, British Columbia, and Arviat, Nunavut. I see the guardians of the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Canadian Charter and, as King, I thank you for your service to your fellow Canadians, across the length and breadth of this vast and great nation.

“You speak for your communities, representing an incredible richness of cultures, languages, and perspectives. We owe it to this generation, and those who succeed us, to think and act for the greater good of all. While the world faces unprecedented challenges, generating uncertainties across the continents with regards to peace and stability, economics, and climate change , your communities have the skills and determination to bring a wealth of solutions."

This section of the King’s opening remarks welcomes newly-elected MPs and is a nod to the anxious times we are living through in this country and in the world. The King will have welcomed an opportunity to include climate change.

“It has been nearly 70 years since the sovereign first opened Parliament. In the time since, Canada has dramatically changed: repatriating its Constitution, achieving full independence, and witnessing immense growth. Canada has embraced its British, French, and Indigenous roots, and become a bold, ambitious, innovative country that is bilingual, truly multicultural, and committed to reconciliation .

“The crown has for so long been a symbol of unity for Canada. It also represents stability and continuity from the past to the present . As it should, it stands proudly as a symbol of Canada today, in all her richness and dynamism."

Canada Royal Visit King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch fiddler Morgan Grace perform in the Senate Chamber at the Senate of Canada Building, Ottawa, during the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. King Charles III will deliver the Speech from the Throne, as part of the royal two-day visit to Canada. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Earlier, the King acknowledged the lands of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people, where Ottawa is now located, and he spoke of reconciliation in several paragraphs. It was notable that the speech was attended by many First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders, and began with the drums and an honour song, included Metis fiddling and the lighting of the Qulliq, a traditional Inuit lamp. This is unlike more recent throne speeches, much less 1957 or 1977 when the monarch read the throne speech.

In this section, the King also sets forth his vision for the changing role of the crown as Canada has transformed. It is worth noting that His Majesty referred to the Crown as a symbol of Canada today as well as one of stability and continuity.

In the body of the speech, the government also included several important phrases for the King to voice throughout the speech relating to the challenges of our times, among these:

“When my dear late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, opened a new Canadian Parliament in 1957, the Second World War remained a fresh, painful memory. …Today , Canada faces another critical moment .

“Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing .

“We must be clear-eyed: the world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War. Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes ."

A confident Canada, which has welcomed new Canadians, including from some of the most tragic global conflict zones, can seize this opportunity by recognizing that all Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away .

The speech also refers to the prime minister and U.S. President Donald Trump, working to deliver benefits for both sovereign nations as well as the importance of working with reliable trading partners.

On unity, and official languages, Quebec culture and Indigenous languages, the King was given these words to say, in French:

During this time of great change, Canadians are united behind what makes Canada unique .

Several French speaking observers noted that the quality of the King’s French was clear, distinct and he read at least a quarter of the text in his second official language.

Queen Elizabeth II 1957 speech from the throne Prince Philip listens as Queen Elizabeth II reads the speech from the throne, officially opening the session of Parliament in Ottawa on Oct. 14, 1957. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Concluding the speech, the King harkened back to his mother’s 1957 speech and offered thanks for what had been, by any measure, a very successful first visit to Canada as sovereign:

“When my dear late mother addressed your predecessors seven decades ago, she said that in that age, and against the backdrop of international affairs, no nation could live unto itself. It is a source of great pride that, in the following decades, Canada has continued to set an example to the world in her conduct and values, as a force for good.

“I wish to express to you and to the people of Canada my heartfelt gratitude, and that of my wife, for the warmth of the welcome which we have received.”

While this was the King’s 20th visit to Canada, given his age, he may have fewer visits ahead than behind him. In view of the response of Canadians, it is not likely going to be long before the King and Queen are asked to return.

This very short visit and the reading of the throne speech, taking place as it did in these times of uncertainty and anxiety, proved a tonic and provided a moment of rare unity and joy. It also provided a lesson to many about our parliamentary democracy.

As the official start of the 45th Parliament since Confederation, this speech marked not just the government’s agenda but also the beginning of a new chapter in our contemporary history, as well as the outline of a new relationship with the Crown a defender of Canadian sovereignty and independence.