Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, top left, arrives at a police station in a Lada vehicle in Voluntari, Romania, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

LONDON — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged rape and other crimes, British prosecutors said Wednesday.

Andrew Tate, 38, faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

The Associated Press