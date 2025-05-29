A U.S. court struck down a huge part of Trump’s tariff regime. Live trade war updates here.

Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Private Wealth, shares her outlook of the market and analysis on the setback Trump tariffs got in a U.S. court.

A federal U.S. court has ruled President Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs on countries around the world – including Canada -- using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

The court struck down Trump’s worldwide “Liberation Day” tariffs and the fentanyl-related levies against Canada, Mexico and China. The steel, aluminum and auto tariffs remain.

The U.S. Court of International Trade issued its ruling on Wednesday evening, and the Trump administration quickly filed an appeal.

Here are the latest updates:

12:15 p.m. EDT: Canada ‘not out of the woods’ yet

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump’s fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are “not out of the woods” yet.

Toronto lawyer Sean Stephenson of Dentons, whose practice focuses on international trade and sanctions, cautions that “nothing changes overnight” with this ruling, especially given the appeal process that awaits.

Even if the ruling is eventually upheld, he says Trump could potentially try to use a number of alternative levers at his disposal to reimpose tariffs against Canada and other countries that were ruled unconstitutional under the emergency justification.

Business groups in Canada also say they don’t feel the ruling brings any new certainty in the immediate term, with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce adding that “ultimately, the end of this trade war with the U.S. will not come through the courts” but rather through a new negotiated agreement.

The Canadian Press.

12 p.m. EDT: White House: Trump pledged to put ‘America First’

“It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency,” reads a statement from White House Spokesperson Kush Desai.

“President Trump pledged to put America First, and the Administration is committed to using every lever of executive power to address this crisis and restore American Greatness.”

The Trump administration used of a key piece of legislation reserved to combat national emergencies: the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA). But the court ruled the tariffs fall outside of its provisions.

For example, the act grants the president powers to “deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

According to the court, it only applies when the threat wholly or substantially originates outside the U.S. The president must then declare a national emergency related to that threat, and the use of IEEPA to directly “deal with” it.

The White House declared a national emergency soon after Trump’s inauguration, claiming in part that Canada failed “to do more to arrest, seize, detain, or otherwise intercept (drug trafficking organizations), other drug and human traffickers, criminals at large, and drugs.”

Trump then imposed tariffs against Canada, but the court argued those levies didn’t appropriately “deal with” that threat.

Therefore, they’re outside the bounds of the U.S. Congress’s delegation of authority though IEEPA, according to the court.

“We do not read IEEPA to delegate an unbounded tariff authority to the President,” reads the ruling.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

11 a.m. EDT: Carney ‘welcomes’ ruling

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he welcomes the decision, but said Canada must continue to diversify its trade relations because steel, aluminum and automotive tariffs are still in place.

The Canadian Press. Read the full story here .

Mark Carney: Tariffs reaction Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers his response to the Throne Speech in the House of Commons, Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Analysis: Tariffs, and Trump’s entire economic agenda, were just thrown into chaos

A U.S. federal court’s ruling late Wednesday against President Donald Trump’s authority to levy some of his most sweeping tariffs may have also dealt a serious blow to the president’s entire economic agenda.

Trump’s core economic policy has been his historic tariffs, but the administration has described its aggressive trade actions as just one leg of a three-legged stool. Built on tariffs, spending cuts and tax cuts, Trump’s economic agenda relies on all three components to stand strong.

Trump news: Tariffs struck by court President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The three-legged economic stool just lost a leg, at least for now. The court, in its ruling, noted Trump has alternate, if imperfect, tools at his disposal to impose tariffs — tools that multiple White House officials told CNN they are considering and that economists widely expect the administration to make use of in the coming days. The Trump administration has appealed and plans to take the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if need be, even as it hopes for an emergency stay, the officials said.

There is no sense that the court ruling will lead the administration to change course. Between appeals and alternatives, Trump will probably double-down on his trade efforts, according to allies inside and outside the White House.

“The courts are a pretty obvious foil across the board and we haven’t backed down on anything else so far,” one official said.

CNN. Read the full story here .

Wall Street higher after court blocks tariffs

Stocks are rising on Thursday after a U.S. court blocked many of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, though the gains got less strong as trading progressed from Asia to New York.

Financial Markets Wall Street Trader Thomas Ferrigno works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The S&P 500 was 0.6 per cent higher in morning trading, and it pulled within 3.6 per cent of its all-time high set earlier this year. It had dropped roughly 20 per cent below the mark last month, when fears were at their worst about whether Trump’s trade war would drive the economy into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 80 points, or 0.2 per cent, as of 10 a.m. EDT, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9 per cent higher.

The gains were even bigger in Asia, where markets had the first chance to react to the ruling late Wednesday by the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York. It said that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act that Trump cited for ordering massive increases in taxes on imports worldwide does not authorize the use of tariffs.