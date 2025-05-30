Russian captain involved in U.S. tanker crash pleads not guilty to manslaughter in U.K. court

General view of the outside of the Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey, in London, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, file)

The captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker off Britain’s east coast pleaded not guilty on Friday in a London court to manslaughter by gross negligence over the death of a crew member in the collision.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong that hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, carrying military jet fuel, on March 10.

Motin was charged four days later with causing the death of Filipino national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, who is missing and presumed dead.

He appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink on Friday and pleaded not guilty to one count of gross negligence manslaughter.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)