Ukraine jails 21-years-old for allegedly guiding Russian strikes

FILE: A rescue worker stand debris of a house destroyed by a Russian strike in Markhalivka village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukraine on Friday jailed a 21-year-old man for 15 years on allegations he guided missile attacks for Russia, the latest collaboration conviction after more than three years of war.

Moscow and Kyiv frequently accuse each other of recruiting civilians to coordinate attacks or carry out sabotage attacks, and of offering financial incentives and grooming them via social media.

“On the orders of a Russian special services officer, the traitor travelled around the city and its outskirts, secretly photographing the locations of Ukrainian troops,” the SBU security service wrote on Telegram.

Many of those accused in Ukraine of carrying out the crimes are teenagers.

According to the SBU, the Kyiv resident -- who was not identified by name -- was also preparing attacks in the Ukrainian capital on behalf of Russia and was caught red-handed while “spying” near a military facility.