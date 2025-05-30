Victoria’s Secret site back online after days-long cyber incident

Victoria's Secret apparel is displayed for sale at a Victoria's Secret department store in June 2023 in Austin, Texas. Shares of Victoria’s Secret fell Wednesday after the lingerie company took down its U.S. website. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

New York — The website for Victoria’s Secret was back online Friday after a prolonged “security incident” caused the lingerie company to take down the site for several days.

The retailer said in an emailed statement Friday it was “back online” and appreciated “our customers’ patience.” It did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment about the reason for the incident. Shares of Victoria’s Secret have fallen nearly 6 per cent since Monday, when the company first posted on its U.S. website that it was suffering from a prolonged security incident.

Shoppers visiting the website earlier this week saw a pink screen with the company’s statement rather than its usual selection of lingerie, sleepwear and other products.

The retailer had “identified” and was “taking steps to address a security incident,” according to a statement posted to its website earlier this week. “We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution.”

It’s rare for a company of Victoria Secret’s size to have such a lengthy site-wide outage. While its physical retail stores remain open, revenue from online shopping is critical for Victoria’s Secret. The brand generated US$2 billion in net sales from direct channels that include online shopping in 2024, or roughly a third of its annual sales.

Hackers are getting increasingly sophisticated thanks to artificial intelligence, Richard Blech, CEO of AI security firm XSOC Corp., told to CNN. And many retailers may not be prepared for such attacks since they usually outsource cybersecurity to third-party organizations managing multiple accounts, he said.

“Hackers are ahead of the game and well-resourced,” Blech said. “It’s a critical failure in digital trust.”

In a statement to CNN Wednesday, Victoria’s Secret said that it “immediately enacted our response protocols” and that “third-party experts are engaged.”

Attacking unprepared retailers seems to be a new trend for sophisticated hackers, according to Blech. CNN reported that U.S. retail companies were targeted by hackers associated with a notorious cybercriminal group this month, prompting FBI intelligence briefings.

The group was suspected of hacking UK-based Marks & Spencer, which severely hindered the company’s online presence and will cost the retailer 300 million pounds in lost operating profits and disruptions until July, Reuters reported. Blech said the intensity of Victoria’s Secret hack could follow a similar trajectory.

CNN has asked the company for more detail. A report from Bloomberg and posts on social media indicate the outage has been going on since at least Monday.

Last year, Victoria’s Secret nabbed Hillary Super as its CEO as the company struggled to maintain demand. Super was previously CEO of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, the buzzy, digital-first lingerie venture that gave Victoria’s Secret fresh competition.

Article by Ramishah Maruf.

CNN’s Sean Lyngaas contributed to this story.