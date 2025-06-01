KFC releases fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste. No, this isn’t a joke

Dentists typically recommend certain types of toothpastes, depending on oral health needs: fluoride, herbal, or even charcoal.

But there is a new addition to that list – KFC Fried Chicken-flavoured.

The American fast food chain partnered with Hismile, a toothpaste manufacturer, to create this product for a limited time.

The toothpaste is inspired by KFC’s special 11 herbs and spices for a “full-on, flavour takeover,” Hismile, the toothpaste manufacturer says on the website.

Appetizing, right?

KFC fried chicken-flavored toothpaste The limited-edition KFC fried chicken-flavored toothpaste was launched on April 1, 2025. (Hismile)

“This toothpaste is finger-lickin’ fresh, and brings KFC’s crispy, golden perfection, straight to your toothbrush,” the partner website says.

Hismile is a primarily teeth whitening company, which also sells toothpastes in unusual flavours, like watermelon kiwi and grape bubble-gum mouthwash, along with other skincare products.

What initially started out as an April Fool’s joke kicked up a storm on social media, Hismile marketing manager Koban Jones told Fox News Digital in April.

“We love pushing boundaries, and what better way to do that than by bringing KFC’s legendary flavors into an everyday essential?” Jones said, adding that the collaboration was “bold, unexpected and seriously fun.”

The toothpaste was on the Hismile website for US$13 and was first available on April 1 and sold out by April 8, Fox News reported.

KFC toothpaste Inspired by KFC's iconic 11 herbs and spices, the toothpaste was launched on April 1, 2025, but sold out seven days later. (Hismile)

Additionally, customers can also buy a KFC electric toothbrush – “a Colonel-approved, sleek, powerful, brushing machine that delivers the ultimate brushing feast” – along with the toothpaste.

The electric toothbrush is still available for purchase, priced at $59 on the website.

“This has been one of our most successful limited-run collaborations to date,” Jones told Fox News Digital. “KFC-flavoured toothpaste is surprising and talkable, which drove social conversation and a quick, 48-hour sellout.”

Social media influencers have made videos reacting to this peculiar item.

The user SnackEatingSnack can be seen calling the toothbrush “absolute fire” before he goes on to explore the toothpaste in a TikTok video.

Seconds later, he appears to be discomfort as he uses the toothpaste.

“That’s one of the grossest things I’ve ever had in my entire life” he said. “I’m repulsed.”

Another TikTok user named Grace Mary Williams is seen wondering out loud “if it’s going to be the best thing in the world or the worst thing in the world.”

Moments later, Williams shows signs of visible discomfort, making retching sounds as she tries to use the toothpaste for the first time.

“That’s the worst thing I’ve ever tried in my life. That’s absurd,” she said.

A TikTok user named NDA posted a video questioning the motivations behind KFC’s decision to launch a product like the toothpaste, with that price tag.

He then goes on the show a mock advertisement he made on behalf of KFC for the toothpaste.