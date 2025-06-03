Musk blasts Trump’s agenda bill as a ‘disgusting abomination’

Elon Musk attends news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Elon Musk on Tuesday lashed out at President Donald Trump’s agenda bill — which the president is pressuring GOP senators to support — calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” the tech billionaire posted on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

He added in a subsequent post: “Congress is making America bankrupt.”

This is not the first time Musk has attacked the bill. In an interview after the package was passed by Republicans in the House, Musk said he was “disappointed” in the massive bill, adding that it would increase “the budget deficit, not just decreases it” and undermine “the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the post while briefing reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” Leavitt said. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion — this is one big, beautiful bill and he is sticking to it.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday forcibly pushed back against Musk’s criticism, arguing he is “terribly wrong” about the legislation. He added to reporters that he and Musk had a “very friendly conversation” over the phone Monday, where Johnson “extolled all the virtues of the bill.”

"Elon is missing it, OK? And it's not personal. I know that the [electric vehicle] mandate's very important to him," Johnson said. He added: "But for him to come out and pan the whole bill is to me, just very disappointing, very surprising in light of the conversation we had."

Musk, who was granted special government employee status to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, officially left the administration Friday.

Minutes after Musk posted on X, Republican Sen. Rand Paul said he agrees with the billionaire, adding: “We can and must do better.”

“We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake,” the Kentucky Republican wrote on X.

I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake.



We can and must do better. https://t.co/LwPNJZv5zo — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2025

The president spent Monday speaking with several GOP senators, including Paul, who has raised concerns about the cost of Trump’s domestic policy bill. The chamber is considering several changes to the legislation as congressional leaders aim to put the package on Trump’s desk by July 4 — an ambitious timeline.

Paul told CNN on Monday that he “had a lengthy discussion” with Trump this week and told the president that he can’t back the bill if an increase to the debt ceiling remains in the package. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said he will not drop language in the legislation addressing the debt limit hike.

“It’s just not a conservative thing to do, and I’ve told him I can’t support the bill if they are together. If they were to separate out and take the debt ceiling off that, I very much could consider the rest of the bill,” said Paul, who noted that Trump “did most of the talking” on their call.

