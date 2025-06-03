New Orleans jail escapee releases videos, prompting search of home where they were made, source says

The Orleans Parish jail is pictured in New Orleans on Friday, May 16, 2025.(Brett Duke /The Advocate via AP, file)

NEW ORLEANS — A man who identifies himself as a New Orleans jail escapee released videos on social media while still on the run from authorities, leading to a police raid that failed to recapture him, an Associated Press source says.

Authorities were so convinced about the authenticity of the videos that they searched a home a little over 2 miles (3.7 kilometres) from the jail late Monday where they believe the recordings were made by escapee Antoine Massey, according to a senior law enforcement official who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity. The official said he was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation into the May 16 escape by 10 inmates.

Massey was not at the New Orleans home on the edge of the Fairgrounds and Gentilly neighborhoods, the official said, but authorities did locate clothing they believe he wore during filming.

The owner of the residential home, Shedrick Burnell, said the place was being rented by a male tenant whose name he declined to provide. He told AP by phone that he had never seen or heard of Massey prior to the jailbreak and the videos circulated on social media, but he appeared unfazed that a fugitive had likely used his property as a hideout.

“I’m 76, I’ve seen a helluva lot worse than this,” said the Louisiana native. “As long as my tenant is safe, there’s nothing I can do.”

When an AP reporter knocked at the home Tuesday afternoon, no one answered the door.

Authorities were tipped to the videos, which were posted Sunday, by relatives who recognized the residence where Massey spoke.

State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges said that despite the agency’s confidence in its investigations, “things change at a moment’s notice and it’s usually because someone has helped them.” He encouraged people to keep offering tips. Authorities are offering a US$50,000 reward for each escape for information leading to their capture.

Authorities are racing to recapture Massey and convicted murderer Derrick Groves, more than two weeks since the audacious breakout. Eight of the escapees have since been recaptured.

Louisiana State Police, the agency leading the search, declined to comment on whether it had verified Massey’s identity in the videos. The agency carried out the search related to the videos, which seemingly show a man with the same facial tattoos as Massey sitting near a kitchen, which have since been removed from Instagram.

“Please, I’m asking for help,” said Massey, appealing to President Donald Trump and several rappers including Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, in one video. “When I get back in custody I’m asking y’all please to come and help.”

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson urged Massey to surrender.

“Cooperating with law enforcement is in his best interest and may help avoid additional charges,” Hutson said in a statement.

Massey, 32, faced charges of rape, kidnapping, domestic violence involving strangulation and violation of a protective order all stemming from a November 2024 incident, authorities in nearby St. Tammany Parish say. In Orleans Parish, where he was incarcerated, he faced charges of motor vehicle theft and domestic battery.

Massey said he’s innocent. He also claimed in a video that he’d been “let out” of jail.

A woman police identified as being in a relationship with Massey has suffered multiple alleged instances of physical abuse from him, according to police reports, and had a protective order against him last year, court records show.

This woman was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and as a principal to aggravated escape. Authorities said the woman knew of Massey’s escape plans in advance, communicated with him afterward and misled authorities.

Gov. Jeff Landry, a tough-on-crime Republican, urged the two escapees to turn themselves in.

“If you want to plead your innocence ΓÇª there is a court of law that is designed to do that,” Landry told reporters Tuesday. “What I would urge is those two (escapees) quit the hide-and-seek game that we are playing and you will be able to have your day in court.”

Video and images released by authorities show inmates yanking open a faulty cell door, removing a toilet and crawling through a hole where steel bars had been cut before scaling a barbed wire fence, using blankets.A maintenance worker charged with helping the incarcerated men escape has denied knowingly aiding them via his lawyer.

Sara Cline contributed reporting from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Jim Mustian And Jack Brook, The Associated Press