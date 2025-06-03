Spain cancels contract for anti-tank missiles built by Israeli subsidiary

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles arrives for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

MADRID — Spain has cancelled a deal for anti-tank missile systems that were to be manufactured in Madrid by a subsidiary of an Israeli company, in a bid to move away from Israeli military technology, the Defence Ministry said Tuesday.

The decision will affect the licence for 168 SPIKE LR2 anti-tank missile systems with an estimated value of 285 million euros (US$325 million). The systems would have been developed in Spain by Pap Tecnos, a Madrid-based subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, according to local press.

“The goal is clear...a total disconnection from Israeli technology,” government spokesperson Pilar Alegría told reporters, adding the government is studying “the effects of the cancellation.”

Israel’s Defense Ministry referred questions on the decision to Rafael, which declined to comment. Pap Tecnos did not comment.

Spain approved the deal on Oct. 3, 2023, four days before an insurgent assault led by Hamas on southern Israel that sparked a devastating war in Gaza. Spain’s leftist government says it stopped exporting arms to Israel as of Oct. 2, 2023, but there where reports some shipments slipped through.

Authorities argued at the time that the systems used by the Spanish forces were obsolete and should be replaced for up-to-date versions like those used by allied armies.

Spain formally recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024 a coordinated effort with Norway and Ireland. A month later, Spain became the first European country to ask the top United Nations court, the International Court of Justice, permission to join a case mounted by South Africa that accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza. Israel strongly denies the charge.

AP journalist Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel, contributed.

