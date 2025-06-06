India’s Modi says he has accepted Carney’s invitation to attend G7

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the ceremonial reception of the visiting Angol's President João Lourenco at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

OTTAWA -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., later this month.

The summit runs from June 15 to 17.

Modi says on social media that India and Canada will work together with “renewed vigour.”

Tensions between Canada and India have been high since former prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing of a Canadian in 2023.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an activist for Sikh separatism, was shot outside a Surrey, B.C. gurdwara in June 2023.

Four Indian nationals have been charged in connection with Nijjar’s death.

By David Baxter

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on June 6, 2025.