A prominent Colombian senator is shot and wounded at a Bogota campaign rally

BOGOTA, Colombia — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a possible candidate in the country’s presidential election next year, was shot and wounded at a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday, authorities said.

His conservative Democratic Center party released a statement calling it an “an unacceptable act of violence.”

The attack took place in a park in the Fontibon neighborhood when armed assailants shot him from behind, his party said.

Images circulating on social media showed Uribe Turbay covered in blood, apparently with a head wound, being held by several people. So far, no official report has been released on the senator’s condition.

The suspected shooter has been captured, Bogotá Mayor Carlos Galán said on the social platform X. But the federal government said it was offering a reward for the capture of those responsible.

Uribe Turbay is a right-wing senator and the son of a journalist who was kidnapped and killed during one of the most violent periods in the country, which has been ravaged by a drug war. He is considered a possible presidential candidate in Colombia’s election in May 2026.

The Associated Press