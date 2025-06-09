Items belonging to the late Diana will go on auction this month

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz, File)

From colourful frocks and hats to handbags and shoes, items belonging to the late Diana go under the hammer this month in what Julien’s Auctions says is the largest collection of her fashion to go to auction.

The live and online “Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection” sale will take place on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, offering an array of fashion items Diana wore.

“This is the largest Princess Diana auction because we have over 100 items from her amazing life and career...keeping in mind Diana herself...sold over 70 of her dresses...back in 1997 to raise money for her charity,” Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien’s Auctions, told Reuters on Monday. He was speaking at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge in Ireland during a pre-sale exhibition.

0 of 21 Diana fashion items up for auction A collection of Diana, Princess of Wales, clothing and other items are up for auction at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.



Diana attends a charity polo match sponsored by 'Hello' magazine at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, U.K., on June 29, 1988. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images) 1988 Bellville Sassoon Floral Day Dress (with book)



Starting bid: US$50,000



Princess Diana writing during a visit in Lagos, Nigeria, March 16, 1990.



(Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) 1988 Bellville Sassoon Floral Day Dress (with book)



Estimate: US$200,000 - US$300,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) Emanuels 1981 Black Taffeta Evening Gown



Starting bid: US$5,000



Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles at Goldsmiths Hall in London on March 9, 1981, on their first evening outing in public.



(Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Emanuels 1981 Black Taffeta Evening Gown



Estimate: US$20,000 - US$40,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) 1981 Honeymoon Send Off John Boyd Peach Pink Straw Archer Style Hat (with book)



Starting bid: US$5,000



Princess Diana and Prince Charles at Romsey Station in Hampshire, before leaving on their honeymoon trip to Gibraltar on the Royal Yacht Brittania, 29th July 1981.



(Jayne Fincher/Getty Images) 1981 Honeymoon Send Off John Boyd Peach Pink Straw Archer Style Hat (with book)



Estimate: US$20,000 - US$40,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) 1987 Bruce Oldfield Yellow Floral Ensemble



Starting bid: $25,000



Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, attend the Royal Ascot Races, June 17, 1987.



(Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) 1987 Bruce Oldfield Yellow Floral Ensemble



Estimate: US$100,000 - US$200,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) Photo Worn Three-Piece Escada Suit



Starting bid: US$8,000



Diana, Princess of Wales, visits a police driving school in Hendon, London, 1990.



(Jayne Fincher/Getty Images) Photo Worn Three-Piece Escada Suit



Estimate: US$30,000 - US$50,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) 1990 Catherine Walker Purple Skirt



Starting bid: $2,000



Diana, Princess of Wales, visits Loughborough in Leicestershire, United Kingdon, 24th April, 24, 1990.



(Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) 1990 Catherine Walker Purple Skirt



Estimate: US$8,000 - US$10,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) Photographed HEAD Scarlet Nylon Ski Suit (with book)



Starting bid: $8,000



Diana, Princess of Wales, seen during a skiing holiday in Malbun, Liechtenstein, January 1985.



(Jayne Fincher/Getty Images) Photographed HEAD Scarlet Nylon Ski Suit (with book)



Estimate: US$30,000 - US$50,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) Philip Somerville Wide Brim Hat



Starting bid: US$2,500



Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Diana and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, June 13, 1987.



(Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Philip Somerville Wide Brim Hat



Estimate: US$10,000 - US$20,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) 1986 Rayne Peach Leather Clutch



Starting bid: US$500



Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a pink suit designed by Bruce Oldfield and a matching hat, holds a bouquet of flowers during a visit to the Nissan Motor Co Zama Factory on May 12, 1986 in Tokyo, Japan.



(Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) 1986 Rayne Peach Leather Clutch



Estimate: US$2,000 - US$4,000



(Source: Julien Auctions) 1989 Rayne Green Satin Evening Pumps



Starting bid: US$500



Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a green evening dress by Catherine Walker to the premiere of the film, 'The Hunt for Red October' in London, April 17, 1990.



(Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) 1989 Rayne Green Satin Evening Pumps



Estimate: US$2,000 - US$4,000



(Source: Julien Auctions)

Among the highlights is a 1988 silk floral dress by Bellville Sassoon, dubbed the “caring dress” because Diana wore it several times on hospital visits, with a price estimate of US$200,000-$300,000.

A cream silk embroidered evening gown Catherine Walker designed for Diana’s 1986 Gulf tour has a similar price tag, while a Bruce Oldfield two-piece yellow floral ensemble she wore for Royal Ascot in 1987 is estimated at $100,000-$200,000.

Other sale items include a Dior handbag gifted to her by former French first lady Bernadette Chirac in 1995, a sketch of Diana’s 1981 wedding dress with tulle fabric cut-offs from when she married then-Prince Charles in 1981 and a peach hat she wore for her honeymoon send-off.

The auction also includes pieces belonging to other British royals including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the queen mother.

Nolan said Julien’s Auctions had previously sold a dress belonging to Diana for $1.14 million.

“People do consider these items as an asset class now, because if people own these items today, chances are in years to come they will sell them for more than what they pay for (at) auction,” he said.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of Diana’s items will go to charity Muscular Dystrophy U.K.

The pre-sale exhibition in Newbridge will run until June 17.

Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters