Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire late Sunday night and then found two people with apparent gunshot wounds along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as “an isolated incident” and said that a possible suspect has been identified.

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” police said in the statement.

The Associated Press