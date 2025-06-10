Canada to join allies and sanction two far-right Israeli ministers

Itamar Ben Gvir, left, and Bezalel Smotrich, right, speak to each other at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Canada will be formally sanctioning two far-right Israeli ministers over comments they made over the war in Gaza, CTV News has learned.

According to a senior government source, Canada will impose a travel ban on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as freeze any assets.

The U.K., Australia and New Zealand are imposing similar sanctions.

Both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have called for the permanent conquest of Gaza and re-establishment of the Jewish settlements there, and have campaigned against allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a rare joint statement with the U.K. and France, demanding Israel stop its “egregious” military actions in Gaza and its “denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.”

With files from CTV News’ Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos