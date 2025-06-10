U.S. condemns Canada, allies over move to sanction two far-right Israeli ministers

Canada is joining the U.K. in sanctioning two Israeli ministers over comments they made about Gaza.

The United States is condemning Canada and other countries over sanctions imposed Tuesday on two far-right Israeli ministers for comments they say incite “violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

“These sanctions do not advance U.S.-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. “We reject any notion of equivalence: Hamas is a terrorist organization that committed unspeakable atrocities, continues to hold innocent civilians hostage, and prevents the people of Gaza from living in peace. We remind our partners not to forget who the real enemy is.”

Rubio is also urging countries to reverse the measures.

Earlier Tuesday, a senior government source told CTV News that Canada will impose a travel ban on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as freeze any assets. Foreign ministers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom later released a joint statement claiming Ben-Gvir and Smotrich “have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights.”

“These actions are not acceptable. We have engaged the Israeli Government on this issue extensively, yet violent perpetrators continue to act with encouragement and impunity. This is why we have taken this action now – to hold those responsible to account,” the statement goes on to say.

In recent months, both have called for the permanent conquest of Gaza and re-establishment of the Jewish settlements there. They’ve also campaigned against allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The joint statement also reiterates the five countries’ call for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians and says the measures announced on Tuesday “do not deviate from our unwavering support for Israel’s security and we continue to condemn the horrific terror attacks of 7 October by Hamas.”

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said, “the measures are not directed against the state of Israel itself.”

Asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also face sanctions, Anand did not answer directly.

“These two individuals promoted extremist settler violence, and it has to stop,” Anand said. “I will add they are members of Netanyahu’s government. They are not members of his party, but rather coalition partners from far-right parties.”

Last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a rare joint statement with the U.K. and France, demanding Israel stop its “egregious” military actions in Gaza and its “denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.”

In response at the time, Netanyahu lashed out at Carney, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron and accused them of “emboldening Hamas.”

