Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026

JERUSALEM — Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday his country would in 2026 move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the status of which is one of the most delicate issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“I am proud to announce before you that in 2026 we will make effective the move of our embassy to the city of west Jerusalem, as we promised,” Milei said in a speech in the Israeli parliament during an official state visit.

Argentina’s embassy is currently located in Herzliya near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

This is Milei’s second visit to Israel since being elected in 2023. His previous trip, in February 2024, was his first official state visit outside of Argentina.

During that trip he announced plans to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem -- a controversial move that echoed US President Donald Trump’s shock 2017 decision to unilaterally recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Israel has occupied east Jerusalem since 1967, later annexing it in a move not recognised by the international community.

Israel treats the city as its capital, while Palestinians want east Jerusalem to become the capital of a future state.

Most foreign embassies to Israel are located in the coastal hub city of Tel Aviv in order to avoid interfering with negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking ahead of Milei’s address to parliament on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the city of Jerusalem will never be divided again.”

Several countries, including the United States, Paraguay, Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo, have moved their embassies to Jerusalem, breaking with international consensus.

‘Stand firm’

In 2017, during his first term as US president, Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, sparking Palestinian anger and the international community’s disapproval.

The United States transferred its embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018.

Milei, who has professed a deep interest in Judaism and studied Jewish scripture, is one of Israel’s staunchest defenders.

As Israel faces mounting international pressure over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza after more than 20 months of war, Milei sought to express his support.

“As a nation, we want to stand firm alongside you as you go through these dark days, we will not yield to criticism resulting from cowardice or complicity with barbarism,” he said on Tuesday during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

He also demanded the “unconditional return of the four Argentines still in captivity” in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.

The Palestinian militant group’s attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli military offensive has killed at least 55,104 people, the majority civilians. The United Nations considers these figures to be reliable.

Out of 251 taken hostage during the Hamas attack, 54 are still held in Gaza including 32 the Israeli military says are dead.