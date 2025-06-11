ADVERTISEMENT

World

Dutch Princess Amalia undergoes surgery after breaking arm in horse riding fall

By The Associated Press

Published

Dutch Princess Amalia poses for the media in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, was recovering in a hospital Wednesday after undergoing surgery to one of her arms that she broke a day earlier when she fell off her horse, the Royal House announced.

The 21-year-old, formally known as the Princess of Orange, sustained the injury on Tuesday and underwent surgery the same evening at the University Medical Center Utrecht hospital, according to a Royal House statement.

“The operation went well. She will remain at the UMC Utrecht for monitoring at least until tomorrow,” the statement said.

Amalia revealed in a book written about her by a popular Dutch comedian that she is a keen horseback rider.

The Associated Press