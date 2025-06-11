Kosovo agrees to host migrants deported from U.S.

President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu speaks with the media after arriving at the 6th European Political Community summit Friday, May 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

Kosovo has agreed to host migrants deported from the United States, the country’s caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Wednesday following a government session.

“According to this decision, our state will, within a one-year period, accept and shelter up to 50 individuals with the aim of facilitating their safe return to their country of origin,” Kurti wrote on Facebook.

The decision had been made in response to the U.S. request for the temporary acceptance and relocation of third-country nationals, he added.

More details to come.