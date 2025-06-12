Canadian officials in ‘close contact’ with Indian-counterparts. Live plane crash updates here.

Air India says a London-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday with more than 240 passengers and crew onboard, including one Canadian.

The airline said flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time.

The plane was bound for London Gatwick Airport and was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, Air India said.

Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

King Charles says he is ‘desperately shocked’

King Charles III said on Thursday he was desperately shocked by the Air India plane crash in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, with passengers including 53 Britons and one Canadian.

“My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning,” the monarch said in a statement.

“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.

“I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

Reuters. Read the full story here.

King Charles III reacts to plane crash in India FILE: Britain's King Charles III is seen in The Queen's Chapel, central London, Wednesday June 4, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA, Pool via AP)

Carney: Canadians in ‘close contact’ with Indian officials

Prime Minister Mark Carney is responding to the crash, which claimed the life of one Canadian.

“Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers — including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board,” reads a social media post from the prime minister.

“Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist.

Mark Carney comments on plane crash FILE: Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives for a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

No survivors, say police

Ahmedabad’s city police commissioner says there appears to be no survivors

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press.

He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”

“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.

The flight crashed midday shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport with more than 240 people on board.

The Associated Press

Seems ‘problem occurred very suddenly’: expert

John McDermid, a computer scence professor at the University of York with expertise in safety engineering, said that while it was too early to know much about the cause of the crash it appeared to be very surprising at first glance.

While takeoffs and landings are the most dangerous phases of a flight, he noted that the plane had not climbed above 200 meters (650 feet).

“Pilots can abort takeoff until quite late,” McDermid said. “So it seems like the problem occurred very suddenly in the final part of the takeoff roll, or shortly after takeoff, and was sufficiently serious to be unmanageable.”

He also said that jets have many backup systems, such as the ability to climb with only one engine, which also made it an unusual accident.

The Associated Press

Britain India Plane Crash A general view of part of the departure hall that is used by Air India at Gatwick Airport near London, Thursday, June 12, 2025, after an Air India jet bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad, India with more than 240 people on board. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

‘Sincere sympathy’ from Putin

In a message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “deepest condolences” in the aftermath of the Air India crash.

“Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this disaster,” he said in a letter published on the Kremlin’s website.

The Associated Press

Boeing’s 787 first entered service in 2009

At the time, it was the world’s first airliner made mostly from lightweight composite materials. It was also the first to make extensive use of lithium ion batteries, which are lighter, recharge faster and can hold more energy than other types of batteries.

In 2013 the 787 fleet, which numbered around 50 jets at the time, was temporarily grounded because of overheating of its lithium-ion batteries, which in some cases sparked fires.

The Associated Press

Modi says crash is ‘heartbreaking beyond words’

In a social media post, Modi said the tragedy in Ahmedabad “has stunned and saddened us.”

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it,” he said, adding he has been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.

The Associated Press

Starmer: Crash is ‘devastating’

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said in a statement.

Air India said the passengers onboard the Boeing 787-8 included 53 British nationals. Britain has very close ties with India and according to the 2021 U.K. census, there were nearly 1.9 million people in the country of Indian descent.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch echoed the prime minister’s message.

“My thoughts are with all those affected — especially the families of those on board, and the emergency teams responding to what appears to be a horrifying tragedy,” Badenoch said on the X social media platform.

The Associated Press

Boeing shares tumble

Boeing said in a brief statement: “We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information.”

The crash comes days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers.

Boeing has been in recovery mode for more than six years after Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunged into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing 157 passengers and crew members.

Shares of Boeing Co. tumbled as much as 9% before trading opened in the U.S.

The Associated Press

Last major passenger plane crash in India was in 2020

In August 2020 an Air India Express Boeing-737 skidded off a hilltop runway in southern India, killing 21 people.

The worst air disaster in India was on Nov. 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.

The Associated Press

India’s foreign minister ‘deeply shocked’

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said he was “deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad” in a post on X. “Our prayers are with the passengers and their families,” he said.

The Associated Press

Passengers included Indian, British, Portuguese and Canadian nationals

Air India in a statement said there were 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

The Associated Press